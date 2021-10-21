GILBERT -- Tim Mattson, Gilbert VFW commander, says the VFW is very important to him and to his fellow members, and they are proud of the "ways we interact with the community. That is why I joined." And why it's important to maintain the VFW building "that's so important to me, our members and the community of Gilbert."
The need for major structural work came to light on Sept. 10 during the MnDOT street reconstruction project in the city, Mattson said. Total cost of repair was in excess of $25,000, Mattson said, "a bad situation for an establishment that doesn't have the resources to cover the cost on their own."
Mattson said, "It was brought to our attention that upon removing the sidewalk (on Michigan Avenue) adjacent to the VFW that some significant damage had been revealed. The east wall of the building sustained extensive water damage from water run-off caused by the lack of waterproofing before installing the sidewalk some 20 years ago. The building has rotting floor joists along half of the wall, which is causing the wall to sag."
Matton said, "Upon contacting Brian Maki, president and CEO of LakeHead Constructors Inc., to provide us with a scope of work and an estimate to repair the damage, he set us in motion to achieve grants and donations from numerous entities across the Iron Range."
Maki, an Aurora native and graduate of Biwabik High School, made contacts and "got us in touch with these providers," Mattson said.
The first call was to the IRRRB, where "Chris Ismil and Whitney Ridlon were more than happy to walk us through the process of obtaining a grant from IRRRB. Not only did they provide the assistance with that grant, they also walked us through the grant process with the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota. Erin Shay (executive director of the area United Way) was incredibly responsive and was honored to assist us in our time of need. Chris also suggested that we contact Minnesota Power and inquire about a possible grant."
After Ismil set up the account and assisted with filling out the form, the VFW obtained a grant from Minnesota Power.
Mattson said, "We also received a donation from the Carpenters Union as well as USW Local 1938. The Sawmill Saloon was very gracious and decided to donate the final amount we needed to complete the repairs."
Mattson said, "Words cannot explain the gratitude for the assistance and the willingness to provide the needed funds to repair our facility. From all the veterans and the Auxiliary members who call the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 their home, we thank you for your care and kindness."
Commander Mattson served six years in the U.S. Navy 1986-1991, serving in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and joined the VFW in 1992 after spending a year in the Naval Reserves. He transferred to the Gilbert post several years ago. "We are very active in the community, providing our Honor Guard for funerals, parades and visits to our local schools. Our annex is available for wedding parties, funeral luncheons, banquets and many other events." The Auxiliary members provide community service such as "scholarships, patriotic essays, food services for any event in our annex at the request of the patron."
