GILBERT — The Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, with President Marlaina Hart, and students from the Quad Cities schools sent handmade greeting cards and pictures to veterans in area health care facilities last Veterans Day and Christmas.
The project was so well-received that the auxiliary is doing it again for Easter. Hart told the Mesabi Tribune she had sent a letter inviting area students of any grade to make Easter cards for veterans. "The veterans who received the Veterans Day and Christmas cards were thrilled to have been remembered especially during this COVID time," she wrote in a letter sent to Quad Cities schools (Eveleth, Gilbert, Virginia, Mountain Iron-Buhl). "These are all wonderful ways we can and do honor those who served our country to preserve our freedom."
A total of 150 handmade cards have been sent to be given to veterans at the following facilities: 60 to the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay, four to New Journeys in Biwabik, 20 to Edgewood in Virginia, two to Diamond Willow in Mountain Iron, seven to Carefree Living in Virginia, two to New Journeys in Eveleth, 23 to Waterview Woods in Eveleth (formerly St. Raphael's), 11 to Waterview Pines in Virginia (formerly St. Michael's), seven to Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, seven to the Virginia Convalescent Center at Essentia Health and six to Carefree Living in Buhl.
Students from Mountain Iron-Buhl school, Roosevelt, Parkview and Marquette Catholic schools in Virginia and the Eveleth-Gilbert elementary took part.
Hart said, "A letter was sent to area schools, and teachers and students stepped up to the plate. They have been just wonderful this last year during COVID and have gone over and above in helping keep up the spirits of our veterans in nursing homes and assisted living facilities."
Since the coronavirus pandemic has kept residents confined to the facilities, the cards and pictures have been a "godsend," she said. A staff member at Silver Bay said the pictures and cards that have been sent to them have been the highlight for the residents in the memory care units. The staff member had told Hart, "They LOVE them." Hart conveyed a thank-you "to all the students that participated in these ventures."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.