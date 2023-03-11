GILBERT—Karl Oberstar Jr. was first elected mayor of Gilbert in 1986, and over the years was elected to eight two-year terms. His goal had been to serve 20 years; however, he lost last November’s mayoral election to Tom Smith. But he says he may run again, though it is not in his immediate plans.

“I love Gilbert and have lived in Gilbert all but six months of my life,” he said in a recent interview at the Quad City Food Shelf in Mountain Iron, where he is manager. He was born in Slovenia and his parents, Karl and Maria Oberstar, immigrated to America in 1951.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments