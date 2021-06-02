VIRGINIA — A 34-year-old Gilbert man was injured Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and hit the barrier on the right. The vehicle then crashed into the median, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said.
Travis John Edblom, the driver of a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue, was transported to the Virginia hospital. The incident report states alcohol was involved in the one-vehicle accident.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 53 and Second Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.