VIRGINIA — A 34-year-old Gilbert man was injured Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and hit the barrier on the right. The vehicle then crashed into the median, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said.

Travis John Edblom, the driver of a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue, was transported to the Virginia hospital. The incident report states alcohol was involved in the one-vehicle accident.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 53 and Second Avenue.

