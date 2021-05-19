VIRGINIA — A Gilbert man was charged with three counts of sexual misconduct after allegedly hitting a woman on the backside and later exposing himself to minors and a Virginia High School employee Monday morning.
Logan Andrew James Smitherman, 28, was formally charged Wednesday with two counts of fifth-degree lewd exhibition with a person under 16 years old present and one count of fifth-degree non-consensual sexual contact, all gross misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sixth District Court, Virginia police and St. Louis County deputies responded to a report of a male hitting a female on her backside near Fifth Street South in Virginia. As they responded, numerous calls were placed about the individual, who was described as a white, shirtless male with a swastika tattoo on this chest, later identified as Smitherman.
Authorities spoke with the first victim, who said she was mowing her lawn when Smitherman allegedly approached her from behind and hit her on the buttocks. She told him to go away but he reportedly came back two more times, prompting the woman to run across the street and ask a neighbor to call 911.
At another residence on Fifth Avenue, authorities were told by a juvenile female that she was in the front yard setting up a swimming pool when Smitherman allegedly approached her and said “come here.”
The girl said she retreated to the backyard to her younger sister and observed him drop his shorts and expose himself. The older child grabbed her sister and ran inside as the suspect ran eastbound down the street.
A separate officer responded to Virginia High School where a Rock Ridge employee exited Door 6 at the school and observed a man running toward her on Fourth Street South. She said he put his arm around her and asked if she was OK. The employee said she stopped walking, grabbed her phone and told him she had to go to work.
She told authorities Smitherman was in the alley and told her to “come here” and alleged that he had his pants down. She fled the scene.
He was located on the 400 block of Sixth Street South and was arrested.
Rock Ridge Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt notified parents of the incident Wednesday morning and said the district is keeping extra personnel in the parking lot and around the high school and Roosevelt Elementary for the remainder of the school year. The Virginia Police Department will also make extra patrols around the building, he noted.
“While we believe the incident to be a random event, it is still upsetting,” Schmidt wrote. “We are thankful the employee was not physically hurt. However, this event is a good reminder for all of us to be aware of our surroundings and to be always walking with friends or in a group whenever possible.”
Smitherman has had numerous run-ins with the law dating back to 2011 when he was convicted of a controlled substance felony. He has felony convictions for burglary in 2016 and counterfeiting in 2019, as well as a misdemeanor assault conviction in 2019 and numerous trespassing misdemeanors.
He’s currently held in the St. Louis County Jail on $6,000 bail. He made his first appearance Wednesday in front of District Judge Robert C. Friday and is set for a Rule 8 initial appearance May 26.
A public defender was approved but not assigned to his case as of press time.
