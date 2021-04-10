GILBERT — The Gilbert parade is back on Broadway. After the 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade celebrating Independence Day happens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3. And fireworks will light up the sky around 10 p.m. that same night.
The Gilbert 3rd of July Committee recently voted to have festivities, as COVID-19 restrictions are being eased, with planners urging people to wear masks and observe social distancing. The kiddie parade, organized by Bill and Traci Addy, is also a go for Sunday, July 4, with races and games and prizes to follow.
The parades last year had been cancelled because of the pandemic, but the fireworks show by Pyrotechnic Display went on as planned in 2020.
Committee member Mike Bradach told the Mesabi Tribune, "After a year of having to cancel everything, our committee is looking to bring back some normalcy to our community. We all deserve to be able to celebrate the 3rd and 4th of July in as safe a way as possible this year and that is what we are striving to do. It might not be the parade of the past, but it will be great!"
Committee member Barb Lyons said, "We are trying to bring a little normal back to our community. It may not be the parade of the past, but we are doing our best." Lyons added, "We welcome new members and input to our small committee."
Linda Currie of the parade committee said, "Life is hard right now, and our friends and neighbors need a reason to smile. We have been asked by several people if we are going to have it." Currie said the committee welcomes parade entries and vendors.
Mary Skorjanec of the committee is hopeful that area high school bands will be able to perform as they are always a hit with parade-goers.
The committee has just increased in size from five to six members, with the addition of Barb Skalko Kern. She said, "Becoming a new member to the Fourth of July committee for the City of Gilbert is an exciting opportunity for me to 'give back' to the community I grew up in and watched countless 4th of July celebrations. I look forward to serving the Gilbert community in planning activities for this special day in the area."
Member Linda Tyssen said she is happy the group decided in favor of the parade and fireworks. The celebration with parade and fireworks typically costs about $15,000, funded by individuals, organizations and businesses. There is sometimes a misconception that parade units must pay to be in the parade, she said. The committee pays bands, marching units, other musical groups and floats, and some of the units cost several hundred dollars, she said, adding that the committee is grateful for donations. The donations are tax-deductible.
The City of Gilbert has again approved the committee including in the May utility bills donation request letters printed by AAI owned by Linda Cap and the late Bob Cap.
For further information or to join the committee, call Lyons at 218-248-0566 or Tyssen at 218-780-5428.
