Gilbert Fire Department collects items for Greenwood crews

ISABELLA — Gilbert Fire Chief Marc Kwiatkowski is proud of "the generosity of the great people of Gilbert and surrounding communities," who donated bottled water, Gatorade and snacks for the hundreds of firefighters battling the massive fire up north near Isabella in the Superior National Forest.
"All the men and women fighting the Greenwood Lake fire really appreciate it," he said. "A simple post on Facebook turned into a great response."
Approximately 50 cases of water, 25 cases of Gatorade and 100 boxes of snack food were donated, and Kwiatkowski and members of his department delivered the supplies Sunday evening. In some spots along the highway they traveled, the fire was burning on both sides of the road.
Kwiatkowski said on Monday, "As this fire is up to around 9,000 acres, it's going to take a lot of time and effort to fully extinguish. The fire family thanks everyone who donated."
KSTP-TV reported around noon Tuesday that the fire "more than doubled in size in 24 hours, reaching an estimated 19,493 acres as of Tuesday morning after a day of 'extreme' fire behavior caused more than 150 additional dwellings to be evacuated."
The Red Cross evacuation center has been moved to the Babbitt Municipal Center in Babbitt.
The fire was first reported on Aug. 15.
The U.S. Forest Service said lightning caused the fire near Greenwood Lake, about 25 miles southwest of Isabella in the Superior National Forest.
Greenwood Lake is within the Superior National Forest, just south of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The New York Times had a story in its Tuesday edition in which Brian Pisarek, a spokesman with updates on the situation, compared the fire to a “freight train” that "once it starts rolling, it starts to build up steam and feed off itself.”
