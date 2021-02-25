Getting ready for Sled the City

Crews from Chisholm Public Works this week hauled snow to Third Avenue Southwest, beside the Chisholm Police Station for the Sled the City event. Sled the City is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. The event is being held in conjunction with the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Polar Bear Days celebration and is free and open to the public. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served across the street at the library. Face masks are required. Social distancing guidelines are in place.

 Photo Submitted

