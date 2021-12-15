MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Paul Gazelka went into Saturday’s Minnesota Republican State Central Committee straw ballot expecting to do well.
The gubernatorial candidate did just that as he scored a strong victory Saturday over four others also seeking to unseat Gov. Tim Walz from the governor’s seat in November.
Gazelka of East Gull Lake won 37% of the votes cast with 111. Michelle Benson took second with 22% (67 votes), Scott Jensen was third with 20% (60 votes), Neil Shah was fourth with 12% (35 votes) and Mike Murphy was fifth with 7% (21 votes).
Gazelka, a 1978 Virginia High School graduate, got to talk to most of the delegates at Saturday’s event and ultimately got them on his side. “They want to know there’s a strong Republican that can win,’’ and the candidate made his case.
Jensen was seen as the frontrunner going into the straw poll.
“He positioned himself campaigning as a consevative and he wasn’t,’’ Gazelka said. When speaking to the delegates from all over the state, Gazelka drew distinctions between himself and Jensen and those who voted in the poll made their preference known.
“Supporters thought I would be the better candidate,’’ which is “a reflection of the entire state,’’ he said in a telephone interview.
Gazelka hopes to turn the convincing straw poll victory and continued campaigning into the GOP endorsement for the November election.
The endorsement is critical because candidates without that rarely win the gubernatorial election, said Gazelka, who has lived in East Gull Lake for 25 years and owns an insurance company.
“It’s real important to win the support of the delegates and so far we’re off to a good start.’’
As far as how to keep the lead, Gazelka said it will be vital to reach out to delegates and raise money.
Visiting blue collar union halls, Chamber of Commerce folks and minorities from around Minnesota will also be a key, he said. “You have to be able to connect with everyone in the state.’’
Gazelka also believes Walz is vulnerable.
“He did a terrible job on public safety and not standing with police on lawlessness,’’ the candidate said. Public safety is the No. 1 issue, he added.
With that in mind, Gazelka said he is already endorsed by the Federal Highway Patrol and recently won the Legislator of the Year Award from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. He is also hoping to garner their endorsement.
Speaking about talking to blue collar workers recently at Hibbing Taconite, Gazelka said he believes they are supportive of his run for governor. “There’s a real shift on the Range.’’
