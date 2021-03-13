VIRGINIA — Gaylord Powers made a lifelong career of traveling about Northern Minnesota tuning pianos. He played the piano as well and still does, entertaining residents and visitors at Essentia Health's third-floor convalescent unit with Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata."
Today, March 14, Powers will be hearing the "Happy Birthday" song as he turns 100 years old. "That's too bad," he jokingly told the Mesabi Tribune in response to acknowledgment of his turning a century old.
He lived in Ely as a youngster, and later his parents, Glenn and Florence Powers, moved their family to Virginia, where his father was able to earn a larger salary as a high school principal. Florence Powers, of German background, was a piano teacher. The Powers family was originally from Tracy in the southwestern part of Minnesota.
After high school graduation Powers attended Eveleth Junior College for a time until he was drafted for service in World War II. He was stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada, to be an airplane mechanic, but preferred being assigned as a cook. "It's always been my hobby — cooking."
Asked about his work as a piano tuner, Powers said, "Everybody's born with a good ear — it depends on how you use it." Older Range residents may remember Powers' classic vehicles as he drove about, stopping at clients' homes to perform his job — a black 1977 Lincoln and a green 1954 Cadillac convertible with wire wheel covers.
As for the popularity of pianos, he said, "The piano will always be here. From the highest note to the lowest, 88 keys, it will never die out." Asked by Rich Cummings of the nursing care staff about the most expensive pianos he's ever tuned, Powers named classic grand pianos of some area schools. "They take nine months to build."
Cummings said Powers recently played for the Walgreens staff who stopped by the nursing unit to administer COVID vaccine. "They were astounded that a 99-year-old can still play 'Moonlight Sonata'," Cummings said. Powers said the composition's Third Movement is his favorite, and his favorite composer is Chopin.
Powers says he was a "lazy" piano student and that he "wasn't athletic at all," so he didn't play baseball or basketball. And what brings him the most joy from playing? "The 88 keys," Powers said. "It's in my fingers." As for little kids and piano, he said, "The 88 keys gives them an orchestra feel."
About turning 100, Powers said, "It's an accomplishment in a way. A lot of luck. Everybody doesn't make it."
