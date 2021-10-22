Gathering some insulation

An albino squirrel carries a mouthful of dry leaves through Olcott Park in Virginia Friday morning. Squirrels collect the leaves when the weather gets colder to insulate their nests. Squirrels have about a 1 in 100,000 chance of being born albino but are more common in protected areas such a parks where natural predators are rare. At least three of the white and pink eyed squirrels are living in the park.

 Mark Sauer

An albino squirrel carries a mouthful of dry leaves through Olcott Park in Virginia Friday morning. Squirrels collect the leaves when the weather gets colder to insulate their nests. Squirrels have about a 1 in 100,000 chance of being born albino but are more common in protected areas such a parks where natural predators are rare. At least three of the white and pink eyed squirrels are living in the park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments