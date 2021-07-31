Gail Meyers Nelson Murray was born in Hibbing on August 25, 1934, to pioneer Hibbing residents John Field Nelson and Gladys Meyers Nelson. Gail would grow up to lead a life of service to her family and community.
Gail graduated from Hibbing High School in 1952. She attended Hibbing Junior College and following graduation there attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1956 with a major in sociology. She began a career in social work, where her kindness and thoughtfulness towards those in need was often noted.
She married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Bernard (Barney) Murray, Jr. Their family would eventually include four children.
Gail entered law school at the University of Minnesota when her older children were in school. The family lived in the Twin Cities where Barney was also attending the U of M for his PhD in electrical engineering. He supported Gail’s career goals for all of his life and Gail often noted that Barney was proud of what she achieved.
After completing her law degree in 1967, the family returned to Hibbing, moving into the historic Silliman home in Brooklyn. Barney set to work restoring and renovating the house. Among the joys of this house was the fact that it had a room large enough to hold two pianos, so that Gail and Barney could each play separate pianos together. Music was very much a part of their lives.
Gail was the only female lawyer in the area when she began her law career, going into practice with Jack Fena. Encouraged to try trial law, Gail did just that, although she still preferred general legal practice. In 1969, she and James Randall would establish their own law firm.
In 1974, Minnesota Governor Wendell Anderson appointed Gail Murray as the County Court Judge for northwest St. Louis County. Minnesota was re-organizing its court system and the judges would help to develop these changes. She was the first female County Court Judge in St. Louis County. She would run for reelection to the judgeship in 1976, winning a six-year term. In December 1976, she would swear-in the new governor, fellow Hibbing native Rudy Perpich, in the state capitol rotunda.
In demand as a speaker, Gail volunteered to give presentations to groups of all sorts, whether political, business or civic. She served as legislative chair of the local chapter of Business and Professional Women and was active in the Hibbing League of Women Voters. She served on Hibbing’s Law and Law Enforcement Committee. She received the Outstanding Alumnus Award from Hibbing Community (formerly Junior) College in 1974. In 1975, she was appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Crime Prevention and Control.
After serving as judge for eight years, and receiving high praise for her diligent and committed service, Gail stepped down from the bench in 1981 to return to private practice. Gail was proud of the county court system where she had served and believed that getting fresh ideas on the bench was a good thing. She later worked in the Alternative Dispute Resolution field mediating family law cases. Yet another example of the ways she continued to work to help people who were in need.
Gail loved to curl, read, sew, and play the piano. Recruited to play percussion in the Hibbing City Band, Gail was a faithful member for many years. Music was one of her earliest loves, and even when she could no longer play an instrument she took great pleasure in hearing music. She was devoted to her hometown of Hibbing and passed away there on August 29, 2018.
