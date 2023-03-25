At a time when the focus of many outdoors organizations is on recruiting and retaining youth hunters, a facility located in the heart of the Iron Range that has provided the perfect backdrop for such efforts for years, sits empty.
The Laurentian Environmental Center (LEC) in Britt has remained closed since 2020 when the facility locked down in response to government mandates that called for the shuttering of schools and businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Three years later the facility is still empty, the employees are gone, and answers to what the future holds for LEC have been hard to come by.
That is particularly frustrating to officials from the Sturgeon River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, who have contributed tens of thousands of dollars over the years to help fund programs there, including the extremely popular youth Forkhorn Camps held annually at the facility.
Even though LEC is located on the Iron Range, it is owned by the Mounds View School District in Arden Hills just north of Minneapolis.
Since its inception it has been a unique outdoors classroom described as “an accredited residential learning center” which offered hands-on, discovery-oriented lessons taught by outdoors experts from a number of fields and disciplines. Located amongst the scenic backwoods of northern Minnesota and next to a lake, LEC is home to sleeping cabins for young campers, a main building for events, a climbing wall, nature trails, and much more, that was utilized by youth groups from all over the state.
Today, the campus sits dormant, and local MDHA officials have no idea if or when it will be re-opened.
“When COVID hit I think that pretty much all of the Forkhorn Camps throughout the state shut down. Maybe eight or nine camps total at that time,” said Greg Baty, MDHA Sturgeon River Chapter Vice-President. “LEC has not been open since. All of the people that worked at LEC have moved on to different jobs.”
Both Baty, and Jennifer Krummi, secretary of the Sturgeon River Chapter and MDHA Region 3 director, have tried to start a dialogue with Mounds View officials about what the future holds, but up to this point have gotten little in the way of response.
An email from the Mesabi Tribune sent this week to Mounds View Superintendent Christopher Lennox, School Board Chairman Jonathan Weinhagen, and School Board Vice-Chairwoman Diane Glasheen, seeking the opportunity to interview someone at the school went unreturned.
Instead, Colin Sokolowski, executive director of public relations for the district sent the following statement:
“After shutting down during the pandemic, the property and facilities are not ready to host visitors from a health/safety standpoint. Restoring the facilities to a proper condition could take up to six months once underway. This includes site maintenance and cleaning, health department inspections, hiring and training staff.
“Although COVID conditions have improved, we know that not all students, families and groups who have previously attended programs like LEC around the state are comfortable doing so.
“The District is working on determining next steps and potential timelines. This includes an evaluation of what a future outdoor educational student experience might look like and what that might mean for our future operation of the Laurentian Environmental Center.”
Krummi, who said her three children went to LEC for school trips and Forkhorn camps and “absolutely loved the programs,” said the camp has laid dormant for quite a few years as other camps are up and flourishing.
“We have contacted Mounds View and there is never anything new to report. It has been literally forgotten. Is this just a tax write off for Mounds View?” she questioned.
“Our chapter has donated tens of thousands of dollars of equipment to LEC and we would like to see the Forkhorns be able to utilize not only the equipment but the facility. What can we do to get this facility back up and running again?” Krummi added. “Our chapter would love to see LEC back up and running. If money is the issue, let’s sit down with Mounds View and see if we can help. Is it staffing? We never get an answer from Mounds View.”
Baty said he contacted Mounds View in early March and talked to the community education specialist there who told him the school board makes all of the decisions. From there he tried to contact Winehagen by phone and email.
Still, no answer.
—
While many organizations and experts preach getting youth involved in the outdoors in a positive manner, few push that agenda with as much conviction as the MDHA and their partners involved with the Forkhorn Summer Camp programs held each year across the state.
The idea behind the camps, which according to the MDHA was started in 1985, is to teach kids between the ages of 11 and 17 the ins-and-outs of the outdoors and hunting through a unique, hands-on, interactive experience.
Each summer, week-long camps are held at different facilities across the state and for many years that included LEC.
There are three levels of Forkhorn Camp offered—all of which were available at LEC up until 2020.
Each are taught by professional staff that hold Minnesota Firearms Safety Instructor, bowhunting and advanced hunting certifications and the camps included all meals, lodging, instruction and use of equipment, which is part of the appeal of the program considering some youth may not have access to the type of gear available to Forkhorn participants.
The camps normally cost upwards of $400 to participate but the MDHA offers hundreds of scholarships yearly to young campers who are either members of MDHA or an immediate family member to someone who belongs to the organization.
MDHA chapters raise money all year long to fund the scholarships through different activities like the Hides-for-Habitat program or yearly banquets featuring auctions for guns and other outdoors equipment.
The camp offerings are:
• Forkhorn I, designed for beginning hunters and provides extensive hands-on instruction in basic firearms safety and shooting techniques using rifles, shotguns, muzzleloaders and bows. It also provides hunting tips for both big and small game. Students may earn their Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Firearm Safety Certification through the camp.
• Forkhorn II is an advanced Forkhorn Camp that focuses on bowhunting for youth who are graduates of Forkhorn I or have earned their Firearms Safety Certification. It is a more intensive camp that takes students beyond basic whitetail deer hunting knowledge and strategies and provides them with advanced training.
Some of the classes include bowhunting; map and compass navigation; special hunting techniques; and field dressing.
Students must be 12 years of age or older and have passed a Firearms Safety Training Course to be eligible for this camp.
• Forkhorn III is designed for youth, ages 12-17, who already have their Firearms Safety Certification and significant hunting experience. This camp is designed for those seeking to expand their knowledge on big and small game hunting tips and techniques as well as hunter ethics.
Classes include advanced marksmanship; beginning handgun shooting and safety; big and small game ecology and hunting; and hunter ethics and responsibilities.
—
While there are other locations where Forkhorn Camps are held, the closest for Iron Range kids is now an hour and a half away, Baty said.
“Having the camp right in our backyard yard is a huge asset for us. The closest camp right now is in Palisade, about an hour and a half from here. There are some people that don’t want to drive that far,” Baty said.
In past years, dozens upon dozens of kids would attend the Forkhorn camps held at LEC from across the area and state. Since 2020, the Sturgeon River Chapter has only seen a handful of kids apply for scholarships.
“Last year our chapter gave out four, I think, Forkhorn Camp Scholarships. One went to Long Lake Conservation Center by Palisade, and three went to Deep Portage Conservation Reserve by Hackensack. Both are excellent camps but not even close to number of kids that we’ve sent in the past. So far this year we have no one from our chapter signed up for camp,” Baty said. “I would like to see LEC back up and running. It’s a great facility and already set up the not only for our Forkhorn Camp but other outdoor education camps that were held in the past.”
Krummi added, “It is a shame that we have a beautiful facility nestled in the woods near Britt, yet we have to send campers hours away for their hunting and educational experience.”
