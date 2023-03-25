fork horn camp

Bobbi Zenner, Naturalist and Forkhorn Camp Director at Laurentian Environmental Center, is seen speaking to a group of graduates from the Forkhorn Program several years ago. For years, large groups of kids would participate in the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association camps at the facility each summer. But since 2020, the facility has been closed and the future of LEC is very much in question.

 JESSE WHITE MESABI TRIBUNE

At a time when the focus of many outdoors organizations is on recruiting and retaining youth hunters, a facility located in the heart of the Iron Range that has provided the perfect backdrop for such efforts for years, sits empty.

The Laurentian Environmental Center (LEC) in Britt has remained closed since 2020 when the facility locked down in response to government mandates that called for the shuttering of schools and businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

