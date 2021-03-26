Fundraiser to renovate historic Lyrics Opera House

VIRGINIA — Downtown Virginia has an historic treasure few cities anywhere in the state can claim. It is home to one of the last remaining Vaudeville auditoriums in Minnesota, where performers such as Mae West once graced the stage.
Unfortunately, many historic theaters here have been lost through the decades to fires. Now the Lyric Center for the Arts is working to prevent such a tragedy for the theater by installing a fire suppression sprinkler system throughout the 109-year-old Lyrics Opera House.
However, the public’s assistance is needed to complete the task. And the nonprofit's board has found a fun way to do it — by hosting an online auction featuring local artwork and many other items. The auction launched March 20 and runs through April 7 at www.32auctions.com/LyricCenter4Arts.
The Lyric Center is one of several downtown businesses making use of available funding to upgrade aging properties. The Lyric received grants from the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and the Virginia Economic Development Authority, said Lyric Executive Director Mary McReynolds. “To take advantage of those funds, matching dollars need to be raised through community support.”
The Lyric needs to raise about $40,000 to match the grants, and the goal is to bring in at least $10,000 via the auction, she said.
The public can bid on everything from paintings, photographs and felt art to golf passes, spa certificates and even a custom drone video session.
Direct donations can also be made on the auction site or mailed to the Lyric at P.O. Box 416, Virginia, MN 55792.
Currently, the Lyric Center includes an art gallery and small performance space called the Annex and provides visual, music and theater arts programs.
To complete renovation, many code-related issues have yet to be addressed, including wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and installation of an elevator, along with the sprinkler system.
Once the sprinkler install is completed, the next phase of renovation will focus on the ground and second floors to create a multi-use auditorium, lobby, grand ballroom, lounge and meeting space. The main theater will follow after that.
The Virginia Fire Department “applauds” the Lyric’s efforts to provide safety infrastructure for employees, volunteers and visitors, said Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark.
“We wholeheartedly support the efforts to restore the Lyric building to its fullest extent by bringing it up to today’s codes, while preserving its original integrity,” he said. “Tragic events in the theatrical arena of yesteryear and today have cost lives and buildings. Fire and life safety is one tough act to follow.”
The Lyric Opera House was built in 1912 and has a long history of community gatherings and presentations by local and touring companies. The 580-seat theater held traveling Vaudeville acts until 1932, featuring performers including W.C. Fields and Boris Karloff. The building later became a movie theater, and was then converted into retail space.
During the opera house’s hay day, there were several other entertainment spaces on Chestnut Street, including the MACCO Theater, the Granada, the Rex, the Socialist Opera House, the Crockett and others that drew crowds from neighboring cities, as well.
The Lyric auditorium had been vacant for decades when it was saved from demolition by the nonprofit Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance (LACA), which was incorporated in 1998. The group renamed it the Lyric Center for the Arts.
Being responsible for an iconic building in a Commercial Historic District is a great responsibility, McReynolds said.
“As with any nonprofit, support by the community and patrons is essential,” she said. “We hope the online auction will demonstrate that support.”
