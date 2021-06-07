Fun at the splash park

Josh Knapp and his daughter Adley run hand in hand through the fountains at the splash park in Hibbing Monday afternoon. After a year of the park being inactive due to COVID restrictions the water is on in time for summer.

 Mark Sauer

