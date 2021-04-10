We need to acknowledge the Anishinaabeg people who first inhabited this northern land, including the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe. Further south and west from these northern areas were also the Sioux people. Beginning in the mid-1600, and continuing, at first slowly, throughout the 1700s and 1800s, people of European heritage began to investigate the land now known as Minnesota. It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that the Arrowhead region saw settlements of white people take hold and grow. Beginning at that time, the Iron Ranges of Minnesota (Cuyuna, Vermilion, and Mesabi) would become the new home to over forty-five different European nationalities who settled here.
Most readers can probably name several of those nationalities. Go ahead - name a few!
Was one of those you named the French?
French explorers and voyageurs were among the very first Europeans to come into the Arrowhead, trading with the Indigenous people and learning about this land from those who lived here. Although not as many French people settled here as did later waves of immigrants, the French left us many reminders of their early presence. Many names across our landscape recall those early French people.
Some of those early explorers came directly from France, while others had grown up in the areas of Canada under French control. These French-Canadians were very important in the fur trade which first brought so many white people to this region.
The following article is taken from the “Gopher Historian,” a magazine published for students by the Minnesota Historical Society. This article appeared in April 1951 and was written by Mary Berthel, from the Minnesota Historical Society’s Editorial Department.
Have you ever wondered why we have so many French names for places in Minnesota when we have, relatively, so few French people living here? Many of the French names on the state map are the oldest we have, with the exception of Indian names. The French names were given by the early French explorers and fur traders, and some of them date from as long ago as the Seventeenth Century.
Eight of Minnesota’s counties have French names – Fairbault, Lac qui Parle, Le Sueur, Mille Lacs, Nicollet, Roseau, St. Louis, and Traverse.
Fairbault County was named for Jean Baptiste Fairbault, a French-Canadian fur trader who came to Minnesota in 1803. Le Sueur and Nicollet Counties took their names from French explorers – Pierre Charles Le Sueur, who, in 1700, visited what would come to be called the Minnesota River Valley, and Joseph N. Nicollet, who in 1836 led an exploring expedition up the Mississippi River from the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers near where Fort Snelling was built.
Lac qui Parle, Mille Lacs, and Traverse counties were named for lakes within their boundaries. Lac qui Parle, meaning “The Lake That Speaks,” is the French translation of the Dakota name “Mde Iyedan.” The name given by the Ojibwa for the Mille Lacs region meant “The Country Having All Sorts of Lakes.” When the French voyageurs and traders came along, they translated the Indian name to “Mille Lacs,” meaning “thousand lakes.” After a time the name came to be applied to the largest lake in the area, and eventually to the county. Traverse, too, is a French translation of the original Sioux name for a lake, meaning “The Lake Lying Crosswise” – crosswise to Big Stone Lake, which points to the northwest, while Traverse points to the northeast.
Roseau County was named for the Roseau River. “Roseau” is the French word for “reed,” and was translated from the Ojibwe name for “Place of the Rushes,” referring to the thick rushes which grew along that river.
St. Louis County also was named for its river. The river was probably named by the Eighteenth Century French explorer, Pierre Gaultier de Varennes, Sieur de La Verendrye. The river’s name may have come from the Cross of St. Louis, a high honor conferred upon him by the King of France. Pierre Gaultier and his four sons explored the area west of Lake Superior and he is thought to be the first white man to enter what is present-day North Dakota.
The name for Lake Superior comes to us from the Ojibwe by way of the French by way of the English. The Ojibwe name for the largest of the Great Lakes is “Gichi-gami” or “Great Sea.” The French called it “Lac Superior,” meaning not only the greatest (largest) lake but also the “upper lake,” referring to the uppermost in the chain of the Great Lakes. The English then took over the name, giving it the English spelling.
The St. Croix River, which forms part of Minnesota’s eastern boundary with Wisconsin, was called Riviere du Tombeau, meaning “tomb” or “grave” river. This name was given to it in 1680 by Father Louis Hennepin, a Belgian Catholic priest from a French Franciscan religious order and an explorer of the interior of the continent. He wrote that the men he traveled with gave the river the name “River of the Grave.” Later French explorers gave the river the name “St. Croix,” which means “Holy Cross.” Both of these names referred to a cross which had been set up at the confluence of the river with the Mississippi River where a cross had been set up to mark the grave of a trader or voyageur who had died and was buried there.
One of the tributaries of the St. Louis River is the Embarrass River. The name suggests to English speakers a little different meaning from that intended by the French when they named it. A good English translation for the name is “River of Difficulties,” for the traders found the going difficult when they tried to guide their canoes through all the fallen trees and other vegetation present in the river.
Pomme de Terre Lake and Pomme de Terre River in Grant County have a French name meaning, literally, “apple of the earth,” which is what the French call the potato. The name was given to the lake and the river because of the wild potatoes which grew in the vicinity and were an important food to the Sioux.
An odd thing happened to the name of the Cannon River in its descent from the French to us. The French named it Riviere aux Canots, meaning “Canoe River.” But some map maker or other person misunderstood the word and replaced “canoe” with “cannon.”
Among the many other names which come down to us from the French are Lake Pepin, named probably for Pepin le Bref, King of the Franks in the Eighth Century and the father of Charlemagne.
Detroit Lakes carries the French word for “strait” or a narrow divide. “Detroit” in this case referred to a sand bar which existed between Big Detroit Lake and Little Detroit Lake. It was later dredged to make for a more navigable waterway.
And the town of St. Peter is named after the early French name for the Minnesota River, St. Pierre.
The French influence is here, all around us, if we just take the time to look for it.
