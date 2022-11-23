VIRGINIA—Michelle Walter and Jamie Winger saw a need in the community four years ago, which has led to a free Thanksgiving meal for the community since 2019.
“There were only a couple places in town doing Thanksgiving dinners and they kept selling out,’’ Walter said. “People seemed like they were really disappointed.’’
Walter of the Iron Range Betties and Winger of the Twisted Rides Car Club mutually got their groups together to start preparing the meals, which were served at the former Miners Memorial Building in Virginia the first two years.
The meal caught on quickly with 300 dinners being served up each of the first three years and 300 more expected to be delivered or taken out on Thanksgiving Day from Virginia’s Kline/Cuppoletti Building on Silver Lake.
“The second year of COVID, the meals went really fast. This year we already have half the orders (150) spoken for’’ through delivery, said Walter. “We expect it will go fast’’ on Thanksgiving Day.
Anyone in the community is welcome to have one of the meals.
“It’s not just for those that can’t afford it,’’ she said. That includes area residents that are alone or not able to cook. “We never tell anybody that they can’t have a meal. They can have as many as they want.’’
Anyone that would like to pick up a meal or have one delivered should call 218-290-3488. Someone will be in the Kline/Cuppoletti parking lot taking orders when cars pull up. The event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until gone.
Walters and Winger (who both served in the military) said the holidays are especially important to put on meals like this.
“We know how crappy it is between Thanksgiving and Christmas if you don’t have anybody.’’
In the first year, the organizers even had volunteers sitting and talking with their guests at the Miners.
“We were hoping that it helped that way,’’ said Walters. Unfortunately COVID hit and in-person was no longer an option, she added.
“We just kept doing it because we felt there was still a need for food anyway.’’
The Betties and Twisted Rides donate the turkey and the potatoes, while stuffing, gravy, dinner rolls, corn and pumpkin squares are donated. Super One has donated 300 pumpkin squares each year since the beginning.
“We’ve always had pretty good support.’’
The 24 turkeys will be in the mini-electric roasters by 5 a.m. and done by 10 a.m. Deliveries will be ready and out the door by 11 a.m. when people start pulling up for to-go orders.
The organizers have also made a point to feed hospital and nursing home staffs, as well. Walters said they discovered last year the emergency rooms weren’t getting any meals delivered, so the Hibbing and Virginia hospital emergency rooms are now on the delivery list.
The Iron Range Betties, a 6-year-old women’s social club that volunteers and helps in the community, does more than the meals. They also help out at the Dream Machines summer car show, make different baskets and sell calendars with the proceeds given to women and children in women’s type shelters. Backpacks are also put together for those that need them, according to Walters, who started the Betties when she moved to the area.
“We kind of cater toward women and kids.’’
Cooking, serving and delivering the meals gives everyone involved a “good feeling,’’ Walters said.
Those who receive the meals are very appreciative, as well.
“They’re just thankful that somebody’s bringing them something,’’ she said, especially the many shut-ins that don’t get out or have the ability to cook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.