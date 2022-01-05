CHISHOLM — A free art club is starting up this month at the Chisholm Public Library.
The Chisholm-based 321 Art Studio recently was awarded a fiscal year 2022 Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Art Board, and is offering three sessions for adults and three for children, starting on Jan. 12, at the Chisholm Public Library. The studio is also offering clubs in the communities of Calumet and Marble.
Artist Amy Lucas-Peroceski, who along with her mother, Nancy Lucas owns 321 Art Studio, has planned lessons
“The thinking behind the grant was to get people out in a social gathering who are socially distanced for whatever reason,” Nancy Lucas, artist assistant for 321 Art Studio.
Lucas said the Art Club is open to anybody that is looking for a safe space to create artwork.
Lucas-Peroceski is planning a short lesson to begin each session. Throughout the course of the club, she plans to present on drawing, cartooning, watercolor and acrylic painting, and sculpture. She also plans to serve as a resource for attendees, whether they’re working on a project related to the lesson plan, or a project of their own.
“It’s going to be very informal,” Lucas said. “Amy will be there to help, encourage and support.”
The Art Club is scheduled to meet on Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, March 9 and 23, April 13 and 27, and May 11 and 25.
The session for adults is from 12 to 1:30 p.m., and the session for students, kindergarten through grade 12 is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Students will be divided into groups by age.
The Art Club is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Art Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation by the Minnesota State legislature; and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
To reserve your space at the Art Club, you can call 321 Art Studio at 218-343-3427, or by email at 321artstudio@gmail.com.
