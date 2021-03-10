BALKAN TOWNSHIP — Voters in Balkan Township re-eleected incumbents Kent Fredeen and Brad Strgar to the Balkan Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Eighty-one out of 569 registered voters participated in the election, according to Township Clerk Misty Hendrickson. There were 77 in-person votes and four absentee voters.
Here are the election results from the clerk’s office.
Fredeen received 74 votes in the race for Township Treasurer (two-year term). He was unopposed. There were also two write-in votes in the treasurer’s race.
Strgar received 52 votes in the race for Township Supervisor (three-year term). Garth Wilson received 29 votes.
At the annual township meeting on Tuesday, the electorate set the levy at its current rate of 331,500 for 2022, following the recommendation of the board. There were an estimated 27 people in attendance at the annual meeting, including board members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.