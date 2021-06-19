Fraser – the smallest and wealthiest city in the world

The Mining Locations of the Iron Range are a favorite topic for people to learn about and discuss. Whether or not a native Ranger, whether having lived in a Location or not, the towns that appeared and have mostly disappeared hold a special place in the history of this area and in people’s hearts as well.
Longtime Iron Range residents will remember Fraser. This pretty little Mining Location was located about two miles east of Chisholm and just north of 169. I remember when I was growing up, riding with my parents from Hibbing to Virginia, sometimes my Dad would turn the car into Fraser for a little detour on our trip. I remember enjoying the sight of that snug little town.
In the late 1960s, the Seykora family moved into our Hibbing neighborhood when Fraser was going the way of many previous Mining Locations; that is, into a pit. We were in elementary school and welcomed our new playmates, but I also remember feeling sorry for them because they had to leave their town and would never be able to go back.
The following story, written by retired newspaper reporter and Iron Range resident Lee Bloomquist, recalls his life in Fraser – life in simpler times. Thank you, Lee, for sharing this remembrance with the Years of Yore readers.
Fraser was one of the many mining locations that for years dotted the Iron Range. Like other locations, its life was relatively short, but for its small population, memorable.
According to a historical document written by former Fraser resident, the late Betty Beissel Vachon (“Iron Ore Betty”), Fraser originally had two entrances from Highway 169 with gate posts at each entrance and a variety of flowers adorning the area between the entrances. The decorative entrance to the city, along with the city boulevards, was maintained by Al Francis.
Fraser stood on the edge of the Sherman Mine. It was home to Oliver Iron Mining Company (at the time a part of U.S Steel) employees and their families for 50 years, from 1923 to 1973. Location homes rented for $10 per bedroom.
According to the historical document written by Vachon, Fraser was originally a fourth-class city with 34 homes, a club house, tennis court, ball park and playground. Also, according to Vachon, to meet the requirements for a fourth-class city, Fraser needed land owners. So small plots of land were sold to residents. When someone moved out of the city, the land was sold back to the company. Because of the profit potential of the iron ore deposits, the company needed to control residential real estate to facilitate mining the ore, according to Vachon.
Although a mining location, Fraser did have a mayor and council. Longtime Mayor Jim Kealy, one of the location’s original residents, remembered the tax base to be approximately 40 million dollars and understood the considerable tax bite Fraser would experience if it incorporated with Chisholm, according to Vachon’s document. This prompted the claim by “Ripley’s Believe it or Not,” (a nationally syndicated newspaper column) to call Fraser the “smallest and richest city in the world with a fence around it.”
As a youth in the mid-1950s to early 1960s, Fraser was home to my parents, one of my two brothers, and me. Our address was 42 Fraser.
Our two-story home had a foundation made of large stone and concrete and a covered porch with a swing. A coal-fired furnace in the center of the basement provided heat for the entire home. On cold nights, as an elementary age youth, I shoveled coal into the furnace from a large coal bin in a corner of the basement.
Fraser was a simple place to live and grow up.
There were no convenience stores, no gas stations, no retail establishments, no restaurants - only company homes, a large club house, and a ball park which became a skating rink in the winter.
“The city of Fraser was the showpiece of so-called typical mining towns,” Vachon wrote. “U.S. Steel executives from the East periodically toured and monitored the operation.”
Mining expansion had already claimed part of Fraser by the time our family moved there. All that remained were 20 houses facing each other along two short streets. Like other mining locations, every home was surrounded by a wire steel fence.
(My Mother, Julia Verrant Palcich, told me that from the earliest days of Mining Locations, the reason for every house having a fence was to keep wandering cows from eating the gardens. Everyone had gardens, not grass lawns, because you can’t eat grass! Garden vegetables kept many a family from starving in the winter when there was no mining going on and therefore no money coming in.)
Our family lived in Fraser for about six years before my father, a U.S. Steel accountant, was transferred to Duluth. When the Minntac Mine opened, we moved back to the Iron Range.
In Fraser, one house toward the mine, our neighbors were Victor and Mary Palmquist, a kind couple who became like grandparents to us. Across the street and adjacent to the mine were the Plummers. Once, I broke a front window in their home playing baseball with the two Plummer girls. I ran like crazy toward home. Wayne Plummer graciously made no big deal of it. Others were the Francis, Seykora, Hooper, and Lindgren families, and residents like Wayne Dalke, who years later became general manager at Minntac.
No one locked their doors.
On school days, children would gather at the large club house in the morning to wait for the school bus from Chisholm. For entertainment, children played outside at the ball field, in the woods, or in backyard sand boxes. Vachon wrote that the games children played at the corner light post included kick the can, ante ante I over, jacks, hopscotch, jump rope, tennis, baseball, merry-go-round, gym rings, swinging bar, and slide. During winter there was sliding down the steep iron ore dump on a piece of cardboard or a toboggan, or skiing the highest ore dump out into the open field. There was also skating on the flooded ice rink where a warming shack was provided.
In the surrounding woods were wild strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, pin cherries, choke cherries, hazel nuts and wild flowers to pick.
One warm summer day, a couple of us young boys decided it was a wise idea to burn an ant hill in the big field just south of the baseball field. A few minutes later I was sprinting home to call the Chisholm Fire Department. It was another exciting adventure for the Fraser kids!
Then there was the year when the frogs were abundant. Within a cardboard box in our basement, without my parents’ knowledge, I collected probably more than two dozen frogs. As the box got wet from the frogs’ natural moisture, the box fell apart. Frogs proceeded to hop all over our basement. Another memorable day in the Bloomquist home!
A fence at the end of our street protecting the Sherman Mine was bent up at the bottom. On occasion, I’d crawl under the fence and sit on the edge on the mine, watching miners load ore into trains with heavy equipment shovels. My mother never knew about this until I was about 50 years old.
Our home was perhaps 200 feet from the edge of the mine. Blasting for ore in the mine would rattle the houses like an earthquake. Dishes would fall off shelves as the house shook. Sometimes chunks of ore landed in our yard.
As with other mining locations, the Fraser houses were moved whenever the company needed more ore. “In the 1950’s, two blocks of houses in Fraser were moved out and sold for one dollar to the residents who were then responsible for moving them by the deadline,” Vachon wrote. “The water tank was moved southwest of the city and the only structures remaining included 20 homes and the club house, which was used for periodic community parties, council meetings, scout meetings, ping pong, and pool tournaments.”
By 1972, the company decided to end its real estate endeavor in Fraser, which coincided with the end of the Sherman Mine operation, according to Vachon’s document. Over its life, the Sherman Mine shipped 32,897,376 tons of natural iron ore, according to Skillings Mining Review.
As the location was closed, residents again were given the opportunity to buy and move their home. The last house, 36 Fraser, was bulldozed in 1973. The home was where one of the city’s original residents - the Beissel family - had lived.
Vachon wrote that the demolition marked the end of an era. “A large outdoor party was given before the final moving date and past residents were invited. It was a grand party with much reminiscing. Everyone remembered the Christmas Eve party at the club house. The whole community came together for the children’s program, for which they sang and recited poetry. Everyone then joined in singing Christmas carols and Santa passed out bags of fruit and candy. The women received a large candy bar and the men, cigars.”
About 20 years ago, I walked into Fraser location to reminisce. Our street, and the concrete steps to homes across the street, were overgrown with brush and barely visible. A lone fence post stood at what was once our yard. That fence post became a souvenir of my youth. At the end of the street, the fence protecting the mine was still bent up, right where I crawled under it as a youth.
A simpler time, indeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.