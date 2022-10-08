MOUNTAIN IRON — Four candidates are seeking two, four-year seats on the Mountain Iron City Council.

Incumbent City Councilor Julia Buria will vie against challengers Nicole Felten, Daniel Gunderson and former council member Alan Stanaway during the general election Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Community Center.

