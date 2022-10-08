MOUNTAIN IRON — Four candidates are seeking two, four-year seats on the Mountain Iron City Council.
Incumbent City Councilor Julia Buria will vie against challengers Nicole Felten, Daniel Gunderson and former council member Alan Stanaway during the general election Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
Incumbent Mayor Peggy C. Anderson is running unopposed for the mayoral seat.
Each candidate was asked the same questions for this story.
—
Julia Buria
Background/experience: I am coming up to the end of my four-year term on the council. Serving this term has given me the opportunity to really see how the city government operates. Having worked in real estate and also presently in an
administrative role has been helpful when navigating certain issues.
Why are you running for this particular office? Having served this term has gotten me even more interested in winning another term. Being a lifelong resident of Mt. Iron, I want to be a part of meeting the needs of our community. I love the challenge of making our budget go as far as possible and cutting out unnecessary spending. The goal is to do our best to give the taxpayers the highest service possible.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1. Budget for the upcoming year. The city will be working on and looking to pass our budget for 2023. As things get more challenging with the economy and less aid being allocated for the city we will have to make some tough decisions. A few priorities would be having a strong fire department and making sure our seniors and youth are well taken care of. With an uncertain economy these groups may need extra help. That could look like seeking more help with utilities and food programs.
2. Continuing to grow our city. Mt. Iron has done well attracting businesses into our city. We are blessed to have the room for growth, not all cities surrounding us are that fortunate. Our city has also seen an increase of people looking for the opportunity to make Mt. Iron their home. It would be great to see new apartment complexes in the future. Housing shortages are a problem everywhere.
3. Tax increases. As taxes rise across the state, residents will be looking for the council to be vigilant in keeping ours down. I will do everything that I can when these issues arise to make the best decisions for our residents. Keep in mind these increases affect all of us, please get involved and come to our meetings. We need to hear your voices, we are elected to serve the public.
Closing statement: I have enjoyed serving the last term. There have certainly been some challenging issues and I can only assume more will arise. I want to be a part in making the tough decisions and learning more about each department and how we can help them run even more efficiently. This will take all of us working together moving forward. I am asking for your continued support in November to serve another term on the city council. Thank you!!
—
Nicole Felten
Background/experience: As a volunteer for a variety of activities that involve our children, schools and extracurricular activities, and military groups, I’ve balanced out the needs, wants and abilities to achieve desired results. I have regular discussions with the public about levies from taxing entities, inequality of public service perceptions, and encouraging people to get involved and empower themselves about the workings of government.
Why are you running for this particular office? City council is where I can make a more direct and positive impact on my community.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1. The inflationary impact affects all of us and we need to have fiscal responsibility balanced with the promotion of an expanded, diversified residential and business community and systems that attract families, tourism, and employment opportunities.
2. Helping to promote new businesses and support existing businesses in our city can help bring and keep jobs and revenue that can help our residents maintain the services they desire.
3. Public health and safety are important to the sustainment and growth of a community. Cultivating a safe, friendly community where neighbors care about each other and are mindful of one another is vital to low crime rates and the drug epidemic.
Closing statement: I may not be the polished, outgoing politician canvassing, but the numerous community-based organizations that I have volunteered with attest to my commitment to creating progressive adaptations yet deeply rooted into traditional values that Mt. Iron prides itself upon.
—
Daniel Gunderson
Background/experience: I was born and raised on the Iron Range. I grew up in a family of home construction business owners and land developers. My father was a city council member for several years and I’m very familiar with city government. I have been a resident of Mt. Iron for eight years. I’m married, have two step children and five grandchildren. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, snowmobiling, fishing, four wheeling, hunting, and building street rods. I graduated from Aurora High School, then attended Hibbing Community College. I have several certificates in the automotive/diesel mechanic field. I’m a former mechanic/shift manager with U.S. Steel and I’ am currently employed as a field mechanic with the State of Minnesota and an inspector for the Department of Transportation.
Why are you running for this particular office? I believe Mt. Iron is a great place to raise a family, has a great school system and the city has room to grow. I’m a supporter of growth and prosperity in our city. Housing, businesses, perhaps, a large clothing/ department store which would create more jobs and also create more activities in our community.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1. I will work very hard at keeping our taxes at a minimum.
2. I support law enforcement in keeping our city and schools safe.
3. I support the communication between city officials and citizens of our city. We need better communication between city officials and citizens. I’ve heard too many times citizens calling the council members the good ole boys club and their issues are not addressed. I’ve also attended a few council meetings and I was appalled by the way a certain council member was treated for trying to voice their opinion. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion. I would work with and listen to every citizen in every neighborhood on their ideas, concerns and/or issues. I would also see that all codes and city ordinances are followed and enforced by a local licensed official.
Closing statement: I believe the citizens should be more informed and have the information available to them as to what is going on in their city. I would appreciate your support and vote as your city councilor on Nov. 8, 2022.
—
Alan Stanaway
Background/experience: I have been a lifelong resident of Mountain Iron and have fond memories growing up in Parkville. I have been married to my wife, Paula, for 23 years and together we have six adult children and eight grandchildren. I am retired from the Arrowhead Library System (Mt. Iron) and the Mountain Iron Fire Department. I am a past City Council member and served on several committees and boards including the Public Safety Committee, Street and Alleys, the Library Board, EDA and I was a representative on the RAMS committee. I was an AFSCME Council 65 Vice President and Executive Board member, Council 65 Retiree and the union President of local 3454. I am currently on the Planning and Zoning committee, the Library Board and the St Louis County CDBG Board. I have attended almost every council meeting since January 2021 because of my interest in our community.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running for City Council because I would like to continue growing the city in a positive direction. I want to represent your views, and be your voice on the council. I have genuine passion for this community, its people and its future success. I appreciate living in a community that is safe and affordable while continuing economic and residential developments.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1. Property taxes — During my time serving on the Council we held property taxes at or near a 0% increase while still maintaining services provided by the city.
2. Economic Development — Mountain Iron has room to grow. We need to continue to work with the IRRB and others to open up and draw in new businesses and expand the existing business community within the city.
3. Parks and Rec — We need to keep up with plans to upgrade and maintain all of the current recreation areas in the city.
Closing statement: I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for voting for me in the past and your continued support in this upcoming election. Thank you, Alan Stanaway
