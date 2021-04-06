What is 4-H?
• Fun, learn-by-doing activities that allow youth to explore a variety of project topics.
• Topics may include: Art, Science, Healthy Living, Culture, Animals, Environment, Robotics, and more!
Why 4-H?
• Develop a variety of skills including: Leadership, Communication, Problem-solving, and Decision-making.
• Access to ALL North St. Louis County 4-H programs, including the opportunity to participate in the local County Fair.
• Make new friends, learn, and have FUN!
Who is four corners 4-H Club for?
• Students in grades K through 12th grade
Where does Four Corners 4-H Club meet?
• Embarrass Town Hall
• Second Sunday of the month at 4 p.m.
How to enroll:
• Register at https://mn.4honline.com
• Select Four Corners 4-H Club as your 4-H club
• Select all project areas that your child is interested in
Questions or need help with registration? Contact Nicole Kudrle, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, North St. Louis County at 218-749-7120 or vande422@umn.edu
