An Embarrass man was among four people arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking operation in St. Louis County.
According to a news release Thursday afternoon from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, four men were arrested on Sept. 17 during an operation targeting “people attempting to buy a minor for sex.”
George Stephan Myers, 59, of Embarrass was charged with solicitation of an adult for prostitution, a gross misdemeanor.
Melvin Eugene Brown, 43, of Duluth, was charged with felony solicitation of a minor for prostitution.
Mitchell Todd Pelkey, 22, of Hermantown, was charged with felony solicitation of a minor for prostitution.
Scott Robert Wermter, 47, of Hawthorne, Wisc., was charged with felony solicitation of a minor for prostitution.
All were booked into the St. Louis County Jail and later released.
According to the press release, investigators with the BCA-led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force led the one-day operation in partnership with the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking (TRUST) Task Force and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
During the operation, suspects chatted with undercover agents and investigators on several sex advertisement websites. Investigators arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place to pay a victim for sex.
Many additional agencies provided resources and expertise to this effort, including the Anoka and Hennepin County sheriff’s offices; the Fond du Lac, Fridley, Leech Lake Tribal, Hibbing, Minneapolis, and St. Paul police departments; and Homeland Security Investigations.
“We will not tolerate victimization of our women, men and children,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in the release. “Purchasing another person for sex has no place in Minnesota.”
“The commitment of resources to this operation was an easy decision,” said St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky. “These people are not looking for relationships, they are preying on victims within our community.”
The Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force was established in 2017 with funding from the Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs as a statewide enforcement effort to target traffickers and those exploiting children for sex.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911.
To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.
