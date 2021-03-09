An employee of the Fortune Bay Resort Casino pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $315,000 from the tribe through a fake cash-refund system.
Jennifer Lynn Boutto, 32, accepted a one-count charge of embezzlement and theft of Tribal funds. Sentencing is set for later this year, when she could receive up to two years in prison and pay $75,000 in restitution.
Boutto was a front desk clerk at Tower-based resort owned and operated by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and according to court records, in 2013, started issuing cash refunds to customers without stringent oversight from the Indian Tribal Organization.
According to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, Boutto found high roller customers at the casino and issued phony refunds against their invoices after they checked out, and would take the money from the casino vault and for keeps. In a seven-year timespan, court records indicate she executed the scheme about 2,994 times and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Officials from Fortune Bay Casino and Resort declined comment until sentencing.
