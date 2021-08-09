There's a new voice for Minnesota loggers and log haulers.
Mike Forsman of Ely has been named Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota (ACLT) executive director.
“It's the survival of this area that interested me in the job,” Forsman, a 1988 graduate of Ely Memorial High School and retired U.S. Coast Guard officer said. “I've always been interested in politics and anything that can keep this area going.”
The ACLT is Minnesota's largest timber association, representing more than 230 logging and trucking companies, according to the organization.
Forsman grew up in Ely, attended Vermilion Community College, worked as a mechanic, and retired from 20 years of service with the U.S. Coast Guard as a chief petty officer.
After being stationed in Alaska, Forsman and family returned to Ely in 2015 to be near relatives.
Heading up the ACLT is an opportunity to help lead support of one of Minnesota's most important natural resource industries, Forsman said.
“It looked like a nice opportunity to keep things going in the right direction,” Forsman said. “It's about freedom of regulations and protecting our area economically and environmentally.”
Forsman brings a powerful voice and leadership experience to the position, Mike Hill, ACLT president said.
“He has strong military experience, a good work ethic and the organizational skills to work with us,” Hill, a logger from Bovey, said. “He has the willingness to go fight for us and that's what we like.”
Forsman steps into the job at a time when loggers and truckers are rebounding from a rough 2020.
Demand for wood products such as paper plummeted as PK-12 schools and colleges turned to distance learning, business employees moved to remote work, and wood products mills slowed down or shuttered.
A major blow to loggers and truckers in northeastern Minnesota came in June 2020 when the Verso mill in Duluth closed permanently. The mill was a major consumer of spruce and balsam.
However, there's hope that business is picking up again.
With schools and colleges back in session and some workers returning to work in offices, paper demand is expected to increase. Demand for other wood products is also expected to be stronger as the nation's economy rebounds.
“We seem now to be as busy as I want to be,” Hill said of his logging operation. “Sappi (in Cloquet) is the big market that's left here and Blandin (in Grand Rapids) is running strong now.”
However, the downturn took a toll on the state's timber industry infrastructure.
“We lost another round of loggers who retired,” Hill said. “Like everyone else, probably the biggest issue we have now is our labor shortage. That's probably the biggest thing is how we are going to replace those guys and not enough people wanting to do this.”
Loggers and truckers are also concerned about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz' implementation of clean vehicle standards and how it might impact the timber industry, Hill said.
“If they adopt these California regulations, it's not going to be a good thing,” Hill said. “That's going to hurt us.”
Distributing $200 million in federal coronavirus relief to loggers and log haulers in Minnesota and across the nation is one of the industry's short-term goals, Forsman said.
Educating young people within the state about the timber industry is a longer-term goal, he said.
“I'd like to get some education programs into the schools to change the mindset that logging is bad,” Forsman said. “It's used in everything in life, so I think that's something we could do.”
A $440 million Huber Engineering Wood oriented strand board plant proposed in Cohasset would help boost the entire industry, Hill said.
“Now that we have Huber coming into the picture, everyone for sure will be as busy as they can be,” Hill said.
