Preston Gunderson's album cover

Former VHS graduate Preston Gunderson’s new album, “Fall,” features a song called, “Carry the Weight,” which recognizes his dad Dale Gunderson’s 41-year mining career.

 Submitted Photo

VIRGINIA—Virginia native Preston Gunderson has come a long way since, at age 3 1/2, dressed in a Dalmatian costume, he took the stage at a recital for his mom’s piano students and sang the 101 Dalmations’ song, “Cruella De Vil”—a slight childhood speech impediment further delighting the local audience.

Now, at age 32 and working as a full-time musician in Minneapolis, the 2008 Virginia High School graduate’s Iron Range roots continue to influence his work.

