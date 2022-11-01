VIRGINIA—Virginia native Preston Gunderson has come a long way since, at age 3 1/2, dressed in a Dalmatian costume, he took the stage at a recital for his mom’s piano students and sang the 101 Dalmations’ song, “Cruella De Vil”—a slight childhood speech impediment further delighting the local audience.
Now, at age 32 and working as a full-time musician in Minneapolis, the 2008 Virginia High School graduate’s Iron Range roots continue to influence his work.
Gunderson’s new album, “Fall,” features a song called, “Carry the Weight,” which recognizes his dad Dale Gunderson’s 41-year mining career.
“It is a way to say ‘thank you’ for what he did for our family. He carried a lot of burdens, or weight,” while supporting the household with long hours of shift work, Gunderson said. “It’s dedicated to him and acknowledges how much he did for me and my family.”
The song, in a broader sense, also speaks to the challenges and “weights” that “we all carry as people,” he said. “A lot of people carry weight well and some don’t, too. Not everyone knows what weight someone is carrying. You don’t always know someone’s story, so be kind.”
“Fall,” which came out Oct. 21—celebrated with an album release show Oct. 22 at The Southern Theater in Minneapolis—comprises 10 songs, many which deal with heartbreak, Gunderson said. The songs were written on the heels of the breakup with his girlfriend of more than six years.
Gunderson, who appeared on FOX’s Season 14 of “American Idol” and was a casting finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” said the album’s title consists of much symbolism.
The season, itself, is steeped in “core memories” of autumn activities with his former girlfriend. But “Fall” is also about transition—about “getting back up,” Gunderson said. “There is heartbreak but also hope on this record.”
The title track, he said, deals particularly with accepting that “nothing is forever” and that at one time a person can be “so in love and so connected with somebody, and now they are no longer there.”
The song “reminds us as we move forward that some things can be left in the past, and we can heal. Relationships end and you feel like you’re falling, but you have to get back up and accept what it is.”
Part of being an artist, Gunderson said, is sharing difficult moments with others.
During the album release show, Gunderson called his professional musician mom, Shannon Gunderson, of Virginia, up on stage. Shannon, a member of The Divas and a 40-year music and piano teacher, was caught by surprise.
“I wanted to do something special for my mom. After all, I wouldn’t be doing what I love doing without her support.”
The mother and son sang “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts, a number they have done together in the past. “The crowd went wild,” said Gunderson, who typically works as a solo artist, but that evening performed with a full band.
“It was so much fun, and it was so special,” Shannon Gunderson said, noting that immediately afterward her son sang “Carry the Weight” for his dad.
“It was a magical night,” she said. “It was fun to see him up there with a big band behind him.” Not to mention, “you don’t always get a chance to sing with your son.”
She had “an inkling” of his talent, she added, when Gunderson was just 7 months old and “could match a pitch” when she sang notes to him. “He was always a performer. He had a natural ability with it,” reminding her much of herself as a performing child, Shannon Gunderson said.
“As a kid I was influenced so much by my parents,” Gunderson said. “My mom was very nurturing of my gifts and abilities. My mom is a really talented human being and a giver of herself,” heavily involved in the community, he said, including the Virginia Soroptimists Club, which supports women and girls. “She taught me what it means to give back and be part of a community. I’m so grateful for both my parents and to have such thoughtful, caring people in my life.”
Gunderson said he is also thankful to have grown up on the Iron Range, where he was inspired and guided by local musicians and teachers including John Vukmanich and Barb Baldrica—and where he got his start in band and choir.
His hometown buddies deserve credit, as well, Gunderson said, for encouraging him to “pick up a guitar” and teach himself the instrument with chord charts and by playing along with CDs.
“I owe a lot to the community in which I came from.”
“Fall,” available on all streaming services, has received many positive reviews, Gunderson said, adding that he is appreciative of the Iron Range support of his new album. Small, independent artists struggle in the world of music streaming, where they make near nothing per play, he said.
But people can help by streaming, following artists on social media, and buying CDs and merchandise. “It’s kind of like supporting a local business,” Gunderson said.
CD copies of “Fall” can also be purchased from Shannon Gunderson by calling 218-749-6765.
Gunderson said his greatest advice as a musician is to always have humility.
He does that well, said his mom. “He has always loved to make other people happy. I’m constantly in awe of his persona and talent.”
