A former medical technician at St. Louis County Jail has filed a lawsuit alleging a corrections officer choked her when she worked at the jail in September 2016.
Natalina Slaughter, then an employee with MEnD Correctional Care, says she had been walking alone through a hallway in the jail when the officer, James Burhans, “lunged at her, placed on hand around her neck, and started to compress and strangle her,” according to a lawsuit filed in Minnesota U.S. District Court on Wednesday.
Slaughter says Burhans attacked her without notice and there was “no justification whatsoever,” the lawsuit reads, as first reported by the Star Tribune on Friday. She says she believed Burhans “was attempting to kill her through strangulation” and she pushed a medication cart at him to try and free herself from his grip. Eventually, Burhans let go of her neck.
Slaughter reported the incident to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and says she found out that Burhans had a history of attacking new medical staff in the jail “as a form of training exercise,” the lawsuit reads. She says the county and its jail administration were aware of the attacks but “failed to take any action to discipline Officer Burhans or to direct him to terminate his unprovoked and unjustified attacks on new medical staff at the jail.”
Slaughter suffered injuries to her face, neck and legs, the lawsuit reads, the lawsuit reads. She has since experienced Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and panic attacks. She received medical care, missed a month of work, did not leave her home for six months, was hospitalized, and went to mental health therapy and counseling.
She alleges St. Louis County and Burhans violated her constitutional rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments and Minnesota state law, and the county failed to protect her from harm, the lawsuit reads. She is now demanding a jury trial.
Reached by email Friday, St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman told the Mesabi Tribune that Burhans is currently employed as a deputy sheriff’s corrections officer. He declined to make additional comments regarding the lawsuit.
Slaughter told the Star Tribune that she worked for MEnD Correctional Care while getting her master's degree and has since become a therapist. She is being represented by the Minneapolis-based law office of Zorislav R. Leyderman, the lawsuit reads.
