Former Sen. Doug Johnson dies at 80 By ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE Nov 8, 2022 TOWER—Former Minnesota State Sen. Doug Johnson, 80, of Tower, died Monday morning at the Cook Hospital, according to family. Johnson, born Aug. 17, 1942, in Cook, died of complications following "a short illness," said his wife, Deneese Johnson. Johnson, a graduate of the Cook High School, served as mayor of Cook before becoming a democratic member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1971 to 1976. He later served as state senator with District 6 from 1977 to 2002. A more detailed story on Johnson's life will be published later this week.
