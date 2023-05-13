AURORA—LeRoy Storbeck truly believes that he wouldn’t be the person he is today if it wasn’t for his time as a student athlete in the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes (AHL) school district.
This spring the 77-year-old successful businessman and record holding track star who graduated in 1964 showed his appreciation by donating $100,000 to the Mesabi East Foundation to have a continuous scholarship program for the school’s graduating track athletes.
On Wednesday, he will be personally handing out scholarships to this year’s recipients during a senior night event at 6 p.m. at Mesabi East.
“If it wasn’t for AHL, I do not believe that I would have accomplished what I have today. I’m living the American Dream of owning my own company and have people run it for me while I spend six months in Naples Florida,” Storbeck said.
Dr. Jeff Burgess, Mesabi East Superintendent, said Storbeck was an “outstanding” athlete who excelled in track and was inducted into the Mesabi East Hall of Fame.
“The Mesabi East Foundation receiving this generous donation was amazing. It will help fund scholarships for our track athletes for a long time at Mesabi East,” Burgess said. “The Mesabi East Foundation has seen a number of large donations, but $100,000 is an extremely generous donation that will help students for a long time.”
The Mesabi East Foundation was established in 2012 and its mission is to, “enrich the education of Mesabi East students by honoring the district’s mission of excellence in education.”
They provide scholarships and support for students and staff at Mesabi East. Burgess said Storbeck helped with the original concept.
Storbeck’s time in the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes area started in his sixth grade year when his family moved “off the farm.”
“When we left the farm, we did not have running water or indoor plumbing. All water was hauled in and hauled out. When I got to Aurora, I was so far behind socially and academically,” he said by email this week. “The school on the farm was a one room schoolhouse with one teacher trying her best with eight grades—an impossible task.”
Once enrolled in public school he began his journey and quickly found a place in sports.
He was a multi-sport athlete who excelled at football and basketball, but running is where he made a name for himself.
In 1964, the first year AHL had cross country, his team won districts (1963), where he placed first. He went on to win regions and placed 6th at state. During his senior year in track, he ran the mile, did the high jump, and anchored the school’s winning mile relay team.
He went on to win the regional meet in both the mile and mile relay. At the state meet, he finished 5th in a time of 4:20.8. The mile relay team finished 5th and was clocked at 3:28.1.
According to information from Storbeck, both of those records still stand. By the end of his high school career he owned every mile record across the Iron Range from Bemidji (Beaver Relays) to Hibbing (Doc Savage) to Eveleth (Lewis Relays) as well as district and region records.
He was chosen for the American Legion Award in 1964—an award given to an individual that was an active participant in sports and the community as well as having a good academic record.
Storbeck said by email this week that it was his nearly six years at AHL that propelled him to the places and accomplishments that followed.
“The community, teachers, administrators, and coaches got me caught up so when I received a scholarship at SMU in Dallas Texas, I was able to pass the entrance exam. While at SMU, I (was) elected captain of the cross-country team as well as the track team. I was the conference champion in the mile run my junior year. SMU was in the SW conference at that time. Some of the schools I competed against were Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech plus others……very elite conference,” he said. “At the Texas relays in Austin Texas my junior year, I had the honor to anchor the sprint medley relay against Jim Ryun the world record holder at that time for all middle distances. On that evening, we were both anchoring out teams. I tried to pass him with 200 yards to go—not a good idea. He kicked cinders up and took off to set a world record that night. The only time I was ok coming in 2nd.”
After graduating from SMU. Storbeck went to work for a computer company called Burroughs. After three years working for Burroughs, he started a software company and eventually sold it after 10 years.
Since that time, he has started 10 more companies and today still owns two companies.
Today he lives in St. Cloud.
“My giving back started with me thanking my track coach (Marvin Lamppa) by taking him to Alaska fishing. After that trip, I realized even more how much of an influence he had on me. I started a Hall of Fame and the Mesabi East Foundation, with the help of others of course,” Storbeck said. “By giving back, coming up to Aurora and talk(ing) to the track kids every year as well as handing out some money to help pay for some of their post high school education, I feel it is the right thing to do and hopefully will encourage others to do well. My goal is simple, let the kids know that even though they are from a small school and city, they can do big things.”
Burgess said the Mesabi East Foundation and the Mesabi East School District is extremely appreciative of Storbeck.
“It’s great to see this level of investment from alumni to our future students,” Burgess aid.
Storbeck said the money he gave to the Foundation will ensure that his scholarship money will be there for years.
“I plan on being there on the 17th to personally announce the winners plus I have batons to hand out to every senior. The baton talk will be so much fun. I’ll talk about the 1600 relay which I love and how it related to their life’s journey. Only difference is they pass the baton to themselves,” he said. “Part of my giving back is to try and get kids out for the sport and get them off the couch. Teach them about teamwork and hard work. Track and cross-country are not easy sports.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.