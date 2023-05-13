AURORA—LeRoy Storbeck truly believes that he wouldn’t be the person he is today if it wasn’t for his time as a student athlete in the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes (AHL) school district.

This spring the 77-year-old successful businessman and record holding track star who graduated in 1964 showed his appreciation by donating $100,000 to the Mesabi East Foundation to have a continuous scholarship program for the school’s graduating track athletes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments