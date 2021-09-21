Nearly two dozen food trucks and street vendors filled Chestnut Street in Virginia Saturday for a food truck festival.

Downtown Virginia was filled with hungry people taking part in a food truck festival along Chestnut Street.

People enjoying Saturday’s food truck festival take street dining to a new level with a dining room set up in Chestnut Street.

Harper Nori, 5 takes a big bite of her grilled cheese sandwich while attending Saturday’s Virginia food truck festival with her father Adam.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments