Food Truck Festival: Bring your appetite

Hundreds of visitors line up outside their favorite food trucks on Chestnut Street in Virginia as the 2nd Annual ReVive Virginia Food Truck Festival got underway June 21, 2021. The festival will once again fill downtown Virginia with a huge selection of treats when it gets underway Saturday.

 MARK SAUER/FILE

VIRGINIA — Shawn Herhusky expects Virginia’s downtown to be “popping” on Saturday — and not just from the sounds of fresh kettle corn cooking.

Food trucks and downtown eateries will be cooking up all sorts of grub at this year’s Food Truck Festival, hosted by ReVive Virginia, a nonprofit focused on improving Virginia’s downtown business district.

