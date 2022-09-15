Food Truck Festival: Bring your appetite

Hundreds of visitors line up outside their favorite food trucks on Chestnut Street in Virginia as the 2nd Annual ReVive Virginia Food Truck Festival got underway June 21, 2021. The festival will once again fill downtown Virginia with a huge selection of treats when it gets underway Saturday.
VIRGINIA — Shawn Herhusky expects Virginia’s downtown to be “popping” on Saturday — and not just from the sounds of fresh kettle corn cooking.
Food trucks and downtown eateries will be cooking up all sorts of grub at this year’s Food Truck Festival, hosted by ReVive Virginia, a nonprofit focused on improving Virginia’s downtown business district.
“There are more food trucks than we’ve had before,” Herhusky, a ReVive member, said of the group’s fifth food truck festival in two years.
There are other additions to the food truck event — set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on Chestnut Street — including live music, children’s activities, and the option of sipping a beer or wine while noshing on food truck fare.
About 25 vendors, including several businesses running food specials, are registered, offering a wide variety of eats, ranging from Cuban sandwiches and crepes, to gyros and grilled cheese, to homemade cookies, ice cream and Asian and authentic Mexican cuisine.
Attendees can grab a beverage in front of the Lyric Center for the Arts on Chestnut Street at its cash bar. The Lyric is also hosting the entertainment and youth activities.
There will be art supplies, chalk art, and face painting in front of The Annex at the center.
Breanne Marie & The Front Porch Sinners will perform at 3 p.m. and The Christopher David Hanson Band from 5 to 7 p.m. One-man-band musician Steven Solkela will also be at the event.
Curbside seating will be available at the festival, but attendees are welcome to bring chairs, Herhusky said.
Additionally, the day will include ax throwing all day at the new Forge Social Haus, and bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Virginia Elk’s Club for ages 18-plus. The cash bar will be open. “There are a lot of awesome prizes” donated by area businesses, Herhusky noted.
ReVive’s food truck festivals typically draw 1,000 to 1,200 people, he said, adding that the mobile vendors only have a certain supply and sometimes can run out of items.
The festival was born out of the pandemic, Herhusky said.
ReVive Virginia created it as a way to support food truck vendors during a time when many events they attended were canceled. The festival was also a response to the struggles of local merchants — it got people downtown in a safe, social-distancing way, he said.
Three food truck festivals were held last year, beginning with one in June around the typical time of the Land of the Loon Festival, which had been canceled. There were also events in September and in the winter.
Herhusky said ReVive plans to now make the festival a once-a-year September event.
During its first year, ReVive paid for the one-day City of Virginia license for each food truck. Currently, the city offers vendors a one-day discounted merchant license, he said.
The Food Truck Festival is “a fantastic way to get people downtown to take a look at the shops and support a lot of local food shops,” Herhusky added.
Not to mention, it is also “a great opportunity for the community to come together and have a good time.”
And, of course, enjoy some good food.
This year’s participating vendors are: Street Tacos & Eats, K&B Grilled Cheese, Superior Cubans, Go Figur, American Legion Post 239, The Ice Cream Truck, The Sugar Shack, Later Tater, Jue’s Chinese Restaurant & Lounge, Curbside Crepes, Pep’s Bake Shop, Kettle Mania!, Celebrate Aurora!, Dean’s Eats, Doghouse Grill, Sugarlicious and More LLC, Canelake’s Candies, Oasis Del Norte, Mel’s Sportspage Bar & Snickers Pizza Shop, Saigon Duluth, Big Red Wagon, Aunt Edmoes Cookies, Kappy’s Kettle Korn, Becky’s Oriental Food, and Yanni’s Gyros.
