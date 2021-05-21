Marie Tolonen
Representatives from the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce, Hibbing Parks and Recreation Department along with community volunteers were involved with hanging baskets filled with colorful petunias along Howard Street and First Avenue on Friday in Hibbing.
Jeff Lang from the Hibbing Parks and Recreation Department hangs one of the numerous flower baskets hung along Howard Street and First Avenue on Friday in Hibbing. The flower basket project is a collaboration between the City of Hibbing, Hibbing Chamber and involves community volunteers and sponsors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.