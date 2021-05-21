Marie Tolonen

Representatives from the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce, Hibbing Parks and Recreation Department along with community volunteers were involved with hanging baskets filled with colorful petunias along Howard Street and First Avenue on Friday in Hibbing.

Jeff Lang from the Hibbing Parks and Recreation Department hangs one of the numerous flower baskets hung along Howard Street and First Avenue on Friday in Hibbing. The flower basket project is a collaboration between the City of Hibbing, Hibbing Chamber and involves community volunteers and sponsors.

