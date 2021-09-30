Ten-year-old Ryder Peters runs a route and watches the pass float into his hands while practicing flag football Tuesday afternoon in Virginia. The players were enjoying summer like temperatures near 80 and sunny skies.
Members of the Virginia Cardinals flag football team work on new plays during practice Tuesday afternoon in Virginia. The players were enjoying summer like temperatures near 80 and sunny skies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.