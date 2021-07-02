For 1,800 students in the St. Louis County School District, high-speed broadband remains a hurdle to learning.
“It's really needed,” Dr. Reggie Engebritson, St. Louis County Schools superintendent said. “With spotty connections and the ability to connect to Zoom, it can sound like a distorted alien voice.”
As a state, Minnesota is moving toward developing high-speed broadband access to all businesses and homes.
Minnesota legislators during the session concluded this week, agreed to spend $70 million over the next two years to help develop high-speed broadband across the state. Funds would likely come from the federal government's stimulus plan.
But students in the widespread rural northeastern Minnesota school district remain behind the curve in connectivity.
St. Louis County Schools is the largest district in the state geographically.
Many of its students live in areas miles from northeastern Minnesota cities.
And extending high-speed broadband to portions of the district has been moving as slow as a satellite signal in a thunderstorm.
That's left district students behind many other students in the state when it comes to the ability to distance or hybrid learn.
“It's a very tragic situation for the district if they have to do hybrid learning,” Steve Giorgi, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools executive director said. “It's presented great challenges for students and families in those areas as they try to learn and work from home.”
However, Engebritson and Giorgi are pushing for a solution.
The option of building a fixed wireless broadband system that would feed student homes, is under study.
Fixed wireless broadband uses transmission towers to transmit internet service via radio waves rather than through fiber (cable).
Community water towers and existing transmission towers are being studied as potential locations for a fixed wireless system, Giorgi said.
“We've done mapping using existing water towers,” Giorgi said. “But we still have huge voids because of geography. So we're also hoping to use 9-1-1 towers or U.S. Border towers.”
An $8,000 Blandin Broadband Communities Program grant is helping fund a study of current broadband needs and internet speeds within the district. The broadband program is an initiative of the Blandin Foundation in Grand Rapids.
On Thursday, the school district emailed surveys to the homes of students.
Along with questions about internet service, the district is asking recipients to perform a speed test on existing service they may have. A link to the speed test is included in the survey. It's also available on the district Facebook page.
“Once we get the survey and confirm a desire to get something better, we will look at continuity in getting a better system,” Giorgi said. “We want to see if it's feasible in the long run. This survey will go a long way toward that.”
It's not yet known whether fixed wireless broadband service would be available to other residents within district boundaries, Giorgi said.
Scott Cole, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Twin Cities-based consulting cooperative Collectivity, is working with a number of public and private partners to improve broadband for district students.
“It's not good,” Cole said of current broadband connections for large parts of the school district.
A “hybrid” system could be developed in which existing high-speed fiber connects to fixed wireless towers, Cole said.
“We're working with existing providers on the fiber side and with fixed wireless to design a system that would service families most in need,” Cole said. “What we might be able to do is get this to some of the areas in St. Louis County that aren't served by fiber.”
The district has four PK-12 campuses, Cherry Campus, Northeast Range, North Woods, South Ridge, and a Tower-Soudan elementary campus. Students from the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa elementary school in Nett Lake attend district campuses such as North Woods for upper grade learning.
Students in the 3,847 square-mile district are well behind students in some other areas of the state when it comes to high-speed broadband access and speeds.
A 2020 survey found a vast majority of students in the district have limited access to high-speed quality broadband. The survey estimated 80 percent of district students have less than 25 megabits per second download service and three megabits per second upload service.
A vast majority of St. Louis County as a whole remains designated as unserved.
Minnesota Office of Broadband Development goals are by no later than 2022 to provide access to all businesses and homes in the state with at least 25 megabits per second download and three megabits per second upload service.
By 2026, the goal is provide all businesses and homes with access to at least one provider with at least 100 megabits download and 20 megabits upload.
“We have to get better broadband for our students and our staff,” Engebritson said. “Hopefully, we can collect data, update the survey and hopefully someone will listen to us.”
