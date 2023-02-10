Five transported following home explosion

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house explosion that took place on Wednesday in Nashwauk.

 Friends of the Northland FireWire

NASHWAUK—Five individuals were hospitalized, and three of them are now being treated for what law enforcement described as “severe burns” at a Twin Cities medical center, following a home explosion on Wednesday night.

At just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office along with Nashwauk Fire and Ambulance Service were dispatched to a structure fire at 15204 County Rd. 540 in Nashwauk, according to a press release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, posted online by the Friends of the Northland FireWire group.

