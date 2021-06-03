Artist Michelle Lexvold laughs and chats with visitors while showing off her work at the Virginia Foundation office Thursday evening. Lexvold’s display was part of the First Thursday’s celebration which brings art and music to the downtown area.
Musician Willy Martin performs in front of Loonies in Virginia Thursday evening. Martin was taking part in the First Thursday’s celebration which brings art and music to the downtown area on the first Thursday of the month.
Photos by Mark Sauer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.