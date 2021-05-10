VIRGINIA — The Lyric First Stage Art Colony will begin gathering again in June 2021 for the First Thursday Celebration.
This first Thursday artist gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lyric First Stage Art Gallery in Virginia. Please bring several examples of your artwork to share plus your small art kit to work on. New artists are always very welcome. The public is invited to visit with our artists every First Thursday evening.
On the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Thursdays each month we will gather between noon and 2:30 pm. The artist gathering is a time to share visual art ideas, to produce art, to plan exhibits, to promote art education, and to raise cultural visual art awareness.
Please join us! We collect a freewill donation to help support our gallery. This artist gathering will observe social distancing and wearing masks and hopefully all artists will be vaccinated so we can all be safe. Call Jane at 218-248-8394 for more information.
