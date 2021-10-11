First graders lead the way in kindness project

HIBBING — What started out as a classroom project has evolved into a school-wide effort to promote kindness at the Assumption School in HIbbing.
Michelle Nelson, a first grade teacher, said the 18 students in her classroom adopted a “kindness” policy at the beginning of the school year, and as a community service project for September decided to paint rocks, adding messages of kindness on them.
“It’s giving and receiving,” Nelson said on Friday. “Whoever wants one can take one (a rock), and if they would like to replenish it (the garden), they can put one back.”
Nelson shared some of the heart-filled messages her students wrote on their rocks, “They said, “dream big,” “you’ve got this,” “you’re important.”
She said the rock garden is a follow through of lessons taught when her class adopted the policy rule earlier this year, and provided some examples of kindness that she taught her students to help them understand the concept. “If you listen, you’re being kind, if you help out someone, you’re being kind, if you help out at home, you’re being kind.”
Nelson said her students recently drafted a letter to the other classes in the preschool through sixth grade school telling about the project, and inviting them to get involved.
To help the other classes get going on the project, Nelson said she plans on setting up a paint station at the school. There are also some parents who’ve got involved and are painting rocks at home, she noted.
The rock garden is currently located in Nelson’s classroom, and plans are to move it into the hallway for all students to readily access.
Nelson said one of the main things she and her students talked about is the purpose of the rock garden to make someone happy, and put a smile on their face, or as one student put it, “So God knows that we love each other.”
The hope is it may eventually be moved outside, or at a place in Hibbing where people can pay it forward and spread kindness by contributing a rock, or they can pick up a rock to make them feel better about what they’re going through, or to serve as a reminder, Nelson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.