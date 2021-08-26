ISABELLA - Firefighting crews remained at work Thursday from the ground and air to save homes and cabins near the Greenwood Fire as it continued to spread.
The wildfire is now estimated at 25,991 acres and remains at 0% containment, according to the United States Forest Service.
The wildfire is generally between Greenwood Lake and the intersections of Highways 1 and 2, threatening cabins, homes and recreational areas. Twelve primary structures and 57 outbuildings were destroyed Aug. 23. Owners were notified by the sheriff’s department.
The Forest Service noted that the communities of Ely, Babbitt, Finland, Toimi-Brimson and along the North Shore are not threatened by the fire.
The objective of fire management is full suppression using all available resources.
Crews on Wednesday took advantage of northwest winds and initiated defensive operations along Highway 1 and Jackpot Lake Road to better secure fire boundaries. “Fuels were reduced around cabins and other structures to protect them,” according to Thursday’s mid-day update.
A firing operation also took place along Highway 2 at the southwest end of the wildfire. Heavy machinery was used to construct a fire line along a section of the fire to the west of Highway 2.
According to the Forest Service, a total of 476 personnel are working on firefighting efforts, including cooperators and contractors.
Their priority Thursday was “to hold and improve after (Wednesday’s) firing operations, with the support of air resources, engines, bulldozers and other equipment, to reduce the burnable natural fuels near homes or near the edge of the fire.” Crews will strengthen containment lines and continue building firelines where feasible.
Thursday’s cooler temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and higher relative humidity were expected to be favorable for firefighting efforts.
The Greenwood Fire was sparked by lightning Aug. 15 near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella.
Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, Slate Lake and the Mitawan Lake Road area.
The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at the Babbitt Municipal Center for evacuees.
Current closures include Highway 2, from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1. Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road.
Fire restrictions are in place for Cook and Lake Counties and northern St. Louis County.
For information regarding evacuations, contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449. To register for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County, visit: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management/.
