Firefighters respond to vehicle fire

Firefighters with the Hibbing Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday just west of Hibbing between Leetonia and Kelly Lake. Hibbing Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Anderson said the fire was not suspicious in nature, and no injuries were reported. The Hibbing Police Department provided traffic control at the scene.

 Marie Tolonen

