Firefighters, mother nature, make gains on Greenwood Fire

ISABELLA — Northeastern Minnesota's largest wildfire of the season is showing signs of improvement.
Aided by rain, moderating temperatures and light winds, U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday that the Greenwood Fire southwest of Isabella is now 37 percent contained.
That compares to 14 percent a day earlier.
“We're feeling a lot more confident than we were two weeks ago,” Joanna Gilkeson, a U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist said. “I would say the team and the incident commander are feeling very positive at this point.”
Containment lines are now established along the western and northern edges of the lightning-caused fire.
A forecast of three-fourths to an inch of rain late this week could further help temper the wildfire, if the rain arrives as predicted, Gilkeson said.
“It kind of feels like fall is here,” Gilkeson said. “The temperatures are cooler, so we are having shorter burning periods during the day.”
However, the fire is still smoldering in areas of thick vegetation and a change in wind or weather conditions could endanger additional cabins, homes and recreational sites, Gilkeson said.
Improved mapping estimated the fire at 26,000 acres on Tuesday, up nine acres from a previous estimate of 25,991 acres, according to the forest service.
Yet, improved containment has wildfire officials optimistic.
“Once you get some containment, it feels like you are making some progress,” Gilkeson said.
A total of 505 personnel are working on the fire along with several northeastern Minnesota loggers.
Firefighters from as far as Mississippi, Oklahoma, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, and other states, have this summer been battling more than a dozen northeastern Minnesota wildfires.
At the Greenwood Fire, loggers are clearing trees along the sides of Highway 1 and Stony River Grade Road for containment along the eastern line of the wildfire.
“They've got a few crews up there clearing 100-foot paths along two roads,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “We had more people volunteering to go up and work, but they said it was more than they needed.”
On Tuesday, firefighters focused on mopping up, holding containment lines and removing hazardous and fallen trees along roads.
A potential defensive firing operation aimed at creating a 100-200 foot buffer along Highway 1 toward Isabella, was also being assessed.
A Northern Rockies Incident Management Team was arriving Tuesday to take over supervision of the fire and other northeastern Minnesota wildfires from the Eastern Area Incident Management Team. The Eastern Area Incident Management Team is rotating out of command after a 14-day stint.
Highway 2 remains closed from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1. Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road.
Meanwhile, recent rain along the Gunflint Trail also helped moderate the 1,339-acre John Ek and 50-acre Whelp wildfires within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Both are zero percent contained.
Crews are working to identify access areas to the John Ek fire to allow for hose lays and installation sites for sprinkler systems. Air resources were used Tuesday to monitor and suppress the Whelp Fire.
“We're getting people out there,” Sarah Shapiro, a U.S. Forest Service timber resource assistant public information officer, said from the John Ek fire site. “We're going to make a big box around it and kind of box the fire in.”
The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness remains closed.
A U.S. Forest Service closure is in place within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts.
Fourteen primary structures and 57 outbuildings were lost to the Greenwood Fire on Aug. 23.
“Most of them looked like a house, but they could have been cabins,” Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson said. “We had three on top of that which were damaged.”
Some residents evacuated from the Slate Lake area have been allowed to return home, Johnson said.
“We're going to see how it goes after today and in the coming days to see if we can allow more people back in,” Johnson said. “You never know what the weather is going to do. We got two inches of rain here the other night which helped tremendously and helped calm it down.”
Drought conditions, timber blowdown and diseased trees, have contributed to an active wildfire season in northeastern Minnesota. Minnesota is growing about three times as much timber each year as is harvested.
