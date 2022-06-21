Firefighters battle weekend fires

HIBBING – Hibbing, Chisholm, and Keewatin firefighters battled this garage fire Saturday night in Hibbing, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.
The departments were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 500 block of East 39th Street. Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the detached garage when the first crews arrived. The nearby house had heat and siding damage while the garage was extensively damaged.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office.
—
MORSE TOWNSHIP – Three fire departments battled a house fire Sunday morning in Morse Township near Ely.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of the Van Vac Road. The home was extensively damaged.
No injuries were reported. Departments on the scene included: Morse-Fall Lake, Ely, and Babbitt.
The cause is under investigation.
—
EVELETH – Multiple fire departments were dispatched Saturday evening to a house fire in Eveleth.
The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Hayes Street. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the second story of the two story house.
The fire also spread to the exterior of a nearby house. There were no reports of injuries, but two people were displaced by the blaze.
Departments on the scene included: Eveleth, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Virginia, and Mountain Iron. The Eveleth Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the scene.
