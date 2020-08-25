HIBBING — Mike Egan stood on the corner of Howard Street and 4th Ave. E. to watch Hibbing firefighters battle a fire in the Moose Lodge.
The owner of the three-story building found himself surrounded at noon Tuesday by dozens of citizens and friends, who offered words of comfort as they wondered whether the blaze and billowing smoke would move into his connected bar.
A block away near the Hibbing Public Library, Ed Powers, the store manager of RT Convenience, recalled smelling smoke in the morning and running to the back door of the shop at about 10:30 a.m. when his landlord Egan appeared and told him to evacuate the building. "I grabbed everything I could and got out," he said.
The Moose fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as flames and heavy smoke rose hundreds of feet from the roof of the building. An hour later, according to Northland Fire Wire, crews on the scene declared the blaze a defensive fire, meaning firefighters were pulled from the building and the focus was placed on containing its spread.
Multiple fire departments and emergency personnel — from Hibbing, Virginia, Grand Rapids, Eveleth, Fayal, Calumet, Greenway, Cherry and Nashwauk, among them — put their efforts into containing the blaze.
Many buildings along Howard Street are tightly compacted with the roofs touching each other, prompting crews to deploy three aerial trucks whose ladders extended above the buildings in order to contain the fire from reaching other structures.
Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila said the roof of the building collapsed within a half hour of the department arriving. As of Tuesday evening there were still flames trapped under the roof, which had made its way into the second floor.
Jankila added that drones were helping fire crews get a picture from above the building and they were “getting close” to completely extinguishing the blaze. He added “we have no idea” about the cause or extent of damage, noting firefighters were yet to access the first floor to assess its condition.
Powers, 43, of Hibbing, spent the rest of the day contemplating his next move in an already difficult year plagued by the economic toll of COVID-19. "I'm watching my livelihood burn," he said. "I just bought a house this year. I got five kids. I'm engaged."
He was grateful that no one else was in the store at the time. But he worried that the fire would reach inside RT Convenience, since the shop sells highly flammable lighter fluid and cans of butane. He was also troubled with the thought of the fire spreading to Mike's Pub, which is connected through a single door to RT Convenience and the Moose building.
Two hours after he ran out of the shop, Powers positioned himself close to a nearby senior living center. "Half of the people in this senior housing are my regular customers," he said. "I know our regulars by name. It's like a little family."
The fire marked almost four years since the popular Brick Yard Bar & Grill in downtown Hibbing went up in flames during the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2016, when lightning played a role in causing more than $1 million in damage to the bar.
The Brick Yard building was one of the original Oliver Mining Company buildings on Howard Street and completed in 1920 and in late 2016 was razed after its charred remains posed a safety hazard downtown.
Hibbing Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstrom concluded the cause of the 2016 blaze was unknown but said lightning was “mostly likely” the cause. He noted at the time that investigators were aware of an extension cord in the vicinity of the area of fire origin and were unable to dismiss it as the source of the fire because of the amount of damage to the building.
Mark Sauer and Marie Tolonen contributed to this report.
