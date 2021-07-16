GILBERT — The main lodge at the 101-year-old Camp George E. Sigel was destroyed by fire Friday, Biwabik Township Fire Chief Tony Nygaard said at the scene.
Six local fire departments responded to the emergency call around 12:45 p.m. and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sent a helicopter and Fire Boss air tanker to knock down flames that had spread up into the nearby trees and also to keep the fire from spreading into a wildland blaze, he added.
About two and one-half hours after the structure fire was reported, Biwabik Township firefighters continued to douse what was left of the lodge.
“The dining lodge, chapel area burned,’’ Nygaard said, and also extended to a small, nearby cabin. No other buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
“There was nobody on the property at the time. They had just finished a week of camp this morning … but everybody had already left.’’
Nygaard, who talked to other firefighters upon arriving at the camp, said “there was basically a wall of flame’’ that made it hard to get to the other side because it was so hot. “It was pretty much fully engulfed when they got here.’’
The cause of the fire was not known on Friday and the fire chief said the “State Fire Marshall will hopefully be on his way to start that investigation.’’ A damage estimate from the fire was not available Friday.
The Bible camp opened in the summer of 1920. The camp is named after George E. Sigel, who was born in Duluth, but later lived in Virginia and graduated from Virginia High School.
Each summer, the camp hosts about 500 youth at Bible camps held by three northeastern Minnesota churches: Grace & Truth Bible Church in Virginia; Heritage Trail Bible Church in McKinley; and the Lake Superior District and Iron Range Missouri Synod Lutheran churches.
Assisting at the scene were the Lakeland, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, Fayal, Palo and Aurora fire departments.
Nygaard was happy to have all the help on hand, including the DNR aircraft that made water drops.
“We’re very fortunate it didn’t spread and create a big wildland fire on top of it.’’
