VIRGINIA — Two house fires in Virginia — one late Thursday and another early Friday — are under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshal, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.
The second blaze, which was reported around 2:40 a.m., extensively damaged a home in the 100 block of 2nd Street South. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the small house at the time of the call.
All of the occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported.
Around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, four Iron Range fire departments were dispatched to a house fire in the 800 block of 13th Street North. The fire was confined to the basement area at the back of the house.
One occupant was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
Fire departments responding to both fires included: Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, and Hibbing.
