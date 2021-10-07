Families attending Tuesday night’s open house at the Virginia Fire Department check out some of the department’s equipment.
Bodhi Gervais, 4, rescues a baby by crawling through a tunnel as part of Tuesday night’s Virginia Fire Department open house. Bodhi’s brother Knox, 2 is in the background.
The North Air Care helicopter landed outside the Virginia Fire Hall and was available for tours as part of Tuesday night’s Virginia Fire Department open house.
