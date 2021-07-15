Fire at United Taconite controlled

FORBES -- A fire at the United Taconite iron ore processing plant in Forbes is under control, according to Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
A minor fire incident occurred at the taconite plant and was extinguished by early Thursday evening, according to the company. No injuries were reported and there is no impact to the production of iron ore pellets at the plant, Pat Persico, Cleveland-Cliffs director of corporate communication said in a statement.
Multiple area fire departments were called to the scene, according to the Friends of the Northland Firewire Facebook page.
The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m., according to Allen Lewis, Virginia Fire Department chief/Emergency manager.
Firefighters contained the fire to about a 1,000 square-foot section of the rubber lined roof on the pelletizer building, Lewis said in a statement.
Several firefighters were treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation and an eye injury, Lewis said.
Twelve fire departments with 58 firefighters responded including Virginia, McDavitt, Eveleth, Cherry, Clinton, Hibbing, Fayal, Gilbert, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, Central Lakes, and Ellsburg.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
United Taconite includes a taconite mine in Eveleth and processing plant in Forbes.
Cleveland-Cliffs owns United Taconite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.