Fire at United Taconite contained to pelletizer building roof
FORBES — Several firefighters received medical attention after battling Thursday’s blaze at the United Taconite Fairlane Plant in Forbes, officials said.
Fifty-eight firefighters from 12 regional departments responded to a report of a roof fire at the plant around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis wrote in a press release that evening.
By 7:30 p.m. crews had “contained the fire to about a 1,000 square foot section of the rubber lined roof on the pelletizer building.”
The chief wrote that “no serious injuries” were reported but that firefighters were treated on scene “for smoke inhalation and an eye injury,” the news release reads.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Pat Persico, Cleveland-Cliffs director of corporate communication said in a statement there will be no impact to the production of iron ore pellets at the plant.
Fire departments on the scene included: Virginia, McDavitt, Eveleth, Cherry, Clinton, Hibbing, Fayal, Gilbert, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, Central Lakes and Ellsburg.
United Taconite includes a taconite mine in Eveleth and processing plant in Forbes and is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs.
