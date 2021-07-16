MOUNTAIN IRON — St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary report at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Mountain Iron Friday, but soon noticed there had been a fire inside the church that was currently out.
The deputies determined “the fire appeared to be of a suspicious nature,’’ a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The incident, reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall's Office.
