Kevin Slominski from Safety First Playground Maintenance uses a high power blower to move wood chips into place around newly installed playground equipment at Merritt School in Mountain Iron Wednesday. Students returning next month will have a completely new playground to enjoy.
Crew members from Safety First Playground Maintenance install a 12 inch layer of wood chips as part of a safety system for children using a newly installed playground at Merritt School in Mountain Iron. The playground should be ready when students return next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.