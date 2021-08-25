Kevin Slominski from Safety First Playground Maintenance uses a high power blower to move wood chips into place around newly installed playground equipment at Merritt School in Mountain Iron Wednesday. Students returning next month will have a completely new playground to enjoy.

Crew members from Safety First Playground Maintenance install a 12 inch layer of wood chips as part of a safety system for children using a newly installed playground at Merritt School in Mountain Iron. The playground should be ready when students return next month.

